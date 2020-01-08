Sheriff: Fentanyl found when feds, deputies search West Chester apartment

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP (FOX19) - A man is under arrest after authorities found more than three ounces of fentanyl at a West Chester Township apartment, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said Wednesday.
The Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force (BURN UNIT) seized 3.4 ounces of the drug when they executed a search warrant in the 6900 block of Office Park Drive, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Louis James Cooper was apprehended on charges of aggravated trafficking and possession of controlled substance.
"We have zero tolerance for drug traffickers or anyone in possession of an illegal substance in this county. We will continue our efforts in tracking down those individuals and holding them accountable,” Jones said.
