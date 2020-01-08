Statewide alert issued for missing Indiana woman

Amanda Stabler (Source: Anderson Police Department)
January 8, 2020 at 1:05 PM EST - Updated January 8 at 1:05 PM

ANDERSON, Ind. (FOX19) - The Anderson Police Department in Indiana is searching for a missing 28-year-old woman.

Amanda Stabler is described as 5′9″, 190 pounds, blonde hair with green eyes, and last seen in a silver or white, 2011 – 2014 sedan.

Police said she is missing from Anderson, Ind. which is 43 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at 4:14 a.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Stabler, contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.

