Statewide alert issued for missing Indiana woman

ANDERSON, Ind. (FOX19) - The Anderson Police Department in Indiana is searching for a missing 28-year-old woman.
Amanda Stabler is described as 5′9″, 190 pounds, blonde hair with green eyes, and last seen in a silver or white, 2011 – 2014 sedan.
Police said she is missing from Anderson, Ind. which is 43 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at 4:14 a.m.
She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Stabler, contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.