Streetcar, renaming McMicken Ave, Western Hills Viaduct: Council has full plate Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Several issues are expected to be considered Wednesday at the Cincinnati City Council meeting.
It’s scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at City Hall, 801 Plum St. The public can address council 30 minutes prior.
Council will weigh:
- Renaming McMicken Avenue. Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor is proposing to change the name of McMicken Avenue in light of the University of Cincinnati’s plans to strip the name of the former slave owner from one of their colleges. McMicken Avenue runs through parts of Over-the-Rhine, Camp Washington and the CUF communities. Pastor has suggested renaming it Darwin Turner Avenue or Turner Brewery District Street for the youngest person to ever graduate from UC, at the age of 16 in the 1940s. Another option: Brewery Street to honor the area’s German heritage.
- Renaming part of Court Street between Main and Walnut streets in downtown Cincinnati outside the Hamilton County administration building “Todd Portune Way" to honor the longtime politician who was in public office nearly 30 years. Portune recently resigned from the Hamilton County Commission to focus on his cancer battle. The county has renamed its government building “The Todd B. Portune Center for County Government.”
- Making the Western Hills Viaduct Replacement Project the city’s top priority for infrastructure funding anticipated to become available to the city upon the passage of a Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) sales tax levy in March 2020 for transit service and infrastructure improvements to roads and bridges and recommending the city take steps to enter into a funding agreement with SORTA. City officials have said the half-mile long viaduct that carries more than 55,000 vehicles per day is reaching the end of its design life. The viaduct replacement is expected to cost about $355 million. Last year, the city of Cincinnati and Hamilton County asked the state for $190 million for the project, received just about $5 million for design, not construction.
- Researching the cost and feasibility of enclosing the Cincinnati Police Department’s shooting range in Evendale to reduce noise. Leaders from leaders in neighboring communities of Lincoln Heights and Woodlawn are urging the city to move the facility, which has been in place since 1940. Police officials have said building a new firing range for Cincinnati police to replace the existing one would cost millions.
- Evaluating options of establishing a nonprofit to manage and operate the Cincinnati streetcar. The city owns and also now oversees the Cincinnati Bell Connector, which is operated by a firm called Transdev after a “streetcar divorce” from SORTA that took effect Jan. 1.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.