VIDEO: Police looking for suspect who they say stole cash registers from two different locations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police say they are trying to find a suspect who broke into two different places within minutes of each other on Dec. 23.
The break-ins happened last month, but the search is still on for the suspect.
You can hear the glass break and the alarm sound on surveillance footage as the suspect makes their way into Puff Smoke Shop on Glenway Avenue and head straight for the cash register.
Puff Smoke Shop owner Ziad Shebam says there was a key nearby.
“I am going to leave the guy a sign next time please don’t break my window, if you want to steal my register, there is only $100 if you want it," Shebam said. "I will give it to you and save us the headache.
The register at Puff Smoke Shop has been replaced.
“We are not going to let something so small like that stop us," Shebam said.
Just down the street on Glenway Avenue, police say the suspect also broke into San Luis Grill.
According to the owners, the suspect got away with more than one cash register there, though as with Shebam’s shop, he apparently stole nothing else.
No one was hurt in either incident.
If you have any information, reach out to Investigator David Hall with the Cincinnati Police Department at 513.263.8344.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.