9-year-old student from Dayton among those killed in Pennsylvania tour bus crash

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pennsylvania (FOX19) - A 9-year-old elementary school student was one of five people killed in a tour bus crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday.
Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash including the bus and two semis.
Pennsylvania State Police say an Ohio Coach bus was headed to Cincinnati from Rockaway, New Jersey when it hit the center barrier.
The bus went up a steep embankment, rolled over and landed on its side.
It was then struck by a FedEx tractor-trailer and a UPS tractor-trailer, state police said.
9-year-old Jaremy Vanquez from Ruskin Elementary School was killed along with four others.
57 people in total were transported to three separate area hospitals with injuries, according to state police.
The crash is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and the National Traffic Safety Board.
