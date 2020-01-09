City’s first marijuana dispensary to open after years of state delays

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The first medical marijuana dispensary in the city of Cincinnati opens Friday. Then it will legally be able to sell cannabis and cannabis products to patients.
Have a Heart Cincy, which joins dispensaries in Monroe, Lebanon and Seven Mile, is located in Hartwell.
“The reaction has been amazing and supportive,” general manager Darius Bobo told FOX19 NOW. “Patients who have been coming in are excited about having an alternative to address pain.”
Pain is the crux of the matter for advocates of medical marijuana, who say the drug is a natural alternative to synthetic opiates.
At present, over 20 conditions are approved by the state of Ohio to treat pain, including Alzheimer’s, cancer, Crohn’s disease, Glaucoma and Hepatitis C.
In order to buy marijuana legally, a patient must first have an Ohio medical marijuana card issued by a doctor qualified to diagnose their ailment and write a prescription.
Bobo adds there are safeguards in place in case of abuse.
“Ohio has this thing called the ‘rolling 90 days.’ That’s your allotment for a 90-day period,” he explained. “We can make sure we don’t overdose or give the patient too much than what they’re allotted in that 90-day period.”
Minority-owned Have a Heart Cincy has been trying to get approval to open its doors since November 2017, but delays in getting state authorization continually held them back.
“It’s about time,” Ohio Patient’s Network Executive Director Robert Ryan said. “It’s well past time.”
Ryan is himself a medical marijuana card holder. He says places like Have a Heart Cincy get delayed for far too long.
But that’s all in the past now.
Come Friday, the Hartwell business will be selling a wide variety of marijuana products, including traditional flower leaves for smoking along with oral drops, edibles, concentrated oils and waxes and transdermal patches.
