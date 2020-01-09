Clouds increase Thursday, rain and thunder for Friday & Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a cold Wednesday afternoon, our warm up begins on your Thursday as we are on our way to the upper 60s by Saturday. The bad news it’s about to get really wet around year just in time for the weekend.
Cloud increase Thursday afternoon with a daytime high around 54 degrees.
Friday showers arrive in the pre-dawn hours from west to east. It will be warm with a high of 58. Look for on and off rain on Friday but it will be manageable.
Rain will continue Saturday with thunderstorms too. We do not expect severe weather in the Tri-State but there will be a severe component to this storm likely in the Gulf states. Look for a few rumbles of thunder though.
Our record high Saturday is 67 and we are forecasting a high of 68. When rain ends early Sunday, we will measure 1-2″ total across the area. Isolated higher amounts possible. That could be enough to cause some isolated flooding.
Sunday we will see temperatures fall from the mid 50s in the morning to the mid 40s.
Monday will be dry with a high of 52. Rain returns Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.