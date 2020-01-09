Company recalls 10 varieties of sandwiches sold in OH, KY, IN

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Lipari Foods, based out of Warren, Mich., is recalling various Premo and Fresh Grab wedge sandwiches due to possible listeria contamination.
Varieties of egg salad, ham and cheese, chicken and tuna salad sandwiches have been recalled.
The sandwiches were distributed in the following states:
- Ohio
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Michigan
- Pennsylvania
- Tennessee
- Illinois
- West Virginia
- Florida
- Wisconsin
The products listed under the recall include the following:
According to the FDA, Lipari Foods began shipping the products on Dec. 31, 2019.
Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them.
Those with questions can call the company at 800-729-3354 Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
