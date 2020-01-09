Councilwoman: Bar companies convicted of fraud from getting city contracts

Evans Landscaping in Newtown. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | January 9, 2020 at 9:49 AM EST - Updated January 9 at 9:49 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council Member Tamaya Dennard wants to bar companies convicted of fraud from winning city contracts.

She announced her motion one day after a local business owner, Doug Evans, was sentenced to 21 years in prison and fined $50,000 in a minority contracting fraud case. His company, Evans Landscaping, also was fined $500,000.

Half the money will be donated to minority companies.

According to court records, Evans and other employees created a new company called Ergon Site Construction in 2008 to serve as a shell for Evans to secure minority contracts in Cincinnati and Ohio that were worth nearly $2 million.

