Councilwoman: Bar companies convicted of fraud from getting city contracts

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council Member Tamaya Dennard wants to bar companies convicted of fraud from winning city contracts.
She announced her motion one day after a local business owner, Doug Evans, was sentenced to 21 years in prison and fined $50,000 in a minority contracting fraud case. His company, Evans Landscaping, also was fined $500,000.
Half the money will be donated to minority companies.
According to court records, Evans and other employees created a new company called Ergon Site Construction in 2008 to serve as a shell for Evans to secure minority contracts in Cincinnati and Ohio that were worth nearly $2 million.
