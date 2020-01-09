Covington man indicted sodomy, sexual abuse

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Kenton County Grand Jury returned an indictment Thursday against a Covington man who allegedly sexually abused a child under the age of 12.
Keith West, 42, is charged with three counts of sodomy and two counts of sexual abuse.
West was reportedly arrested Nov. 14, 2019 by Ft. Mitchell Police after a joint investigation involving the Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
According to a release from the Kenton County Prosecutor’s Office, West’s alleged crimes occurred at the 12-year-old’s residence in Ft. Mitchell.
The prosecutor’s office notes first-degree sodomy of a child under 12 is a class A felony punishable by 20-50 years or life in prison, and that first-degree sexual abuse of a child under 12 is a class C felony punishable by 5019 years in prison.
The prosecutor’s office adds both charges require a lifetime registration as a sexual offender upon release.
West’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. at the Kenton County Justice Center.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.