District: Fairfield Senior High School student found with 2 knives

FAIRFIELD (FOX19) - A student was found with two knives at Fairfield Senior High School on Wednesday, school district officials said.
A student reported a classmate had a knife, and the administration and school resource officer immediately located the student, Fairfield City School District said in a Facebook post.
Two knives were confiscated.
Officer Doug Day with the Fairfield Police Department said the student was a 15-year-old sophomore.
“The school district administered the appropriate disciplinary consequences,” the district wrote. “The school district worked closely with the Fairfield Police Department who will be handling the criminal investigation.”
According to Day, the student was cited with having a deadly weapon is a school safety zone, a felony, and released to his parents.
The student told authorities he had the knives “for protection.”
