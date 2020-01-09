Fairfield police investigate ‘concern’ about substitute teacher at Creekside Middle School

FAIRFIELD (FOX19) - Fairfield police are investigating a “concern” about a substitute teacher at Creekside Middle School, district officials said.
Officer Doug Day with the Fairfield Police Department said a male student made an allegation of inappropriate conduct about a male teacher.
“FCS Parents: Today 1/8 a Creekside MS student reported a concern re: a substitute teacher," Fairfield City Schools said in a tweet. "Allegation immediately turned over to Fairfield Police & is now active police investigation. It’s inappropriate for us to comment further. Statement will come when police deem appropriate.”
Gina Gentry, a spokeswoman for Fairfield schools, said: “What we put out is all I can say, this is an active police investigation.”
