Free flu shots for 2,600 people at Cincinnati’s health clinics

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati, UC Health and the Cincinnati Health Department have partnered to provide free influenza vaccines to 2,600 people throughout the month of January.
The immunizations are funded by UC’s ‘Hero Bearcats’ program, which launched in April 2019 as part of the university’s bicentennial celebration, UC Health said in a news release Thursday.
“Hero Bearcats was created to engage the community and celebrate the people and places that make Cincinnati such a great place to live,” said Martin Ludwig, director of trademarks & licensing for UC.
“We are proud to announce that sponsorship income from the campaign is being directed to scholarships and to supporting vulnerable members of the community through the Bearcats Pantry and free flu shots. We are glad that Hero Bearcats has brought people together and enabled the university to make a meaningful impact to support vulnerable members of the community.”
The flu shots became available earlier this week, on Monday.
The Cincinnati Health Department will provide flu shots at each of its seven health clinics across the city, including the Ambrose H. Clement Health Center operated by UC Health.
The immunizations will be administered by UC Health and health department clinicians.
The flu shots will be available at the following dates and times through Jan. 31:
Ambrose H. Clement Health Center (3559 Reading Rd.)
Tuesday: 9 a.m. - noon
Wednesday: 9 a.m. - noon
Thursday: 1-4 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Braxton F. Cann Memorial Medical Center (5818 Madison Rd.)
Monday: 9 a.m. – noon
Wednesday: 9 a.m. – noon
Friday: 1-4 p.m.
Bobbie Sterne Health Center (1525 Elm St.)
Wednesday: 1-4 p.m.
Millvale at Hopple Street Health Center (2750 Beekman St.)
Thursday: 1-4 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. – noon
Northside Health Center (3917 Spring Grove Ave.)
Tuesday: 5-7 p.m.
Price Hill Health Center (2136 W. 8th St.)
2nd & 4th Friday: 1-4 p.m.
Walnut Street Health Center (1005 Walnut St.)
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The clinics will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
UC’s University Health Services will also provide flu shots at its on-campus location and Student Run Free Clinic in Fairfield. For information or an appointment, please call (513) 556-2564.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends anyone aged 6 months or older receive a flu vaccine annually. Flu season typically lasts from October through March and peaks in February.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.