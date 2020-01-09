Frozen yoga joining Snow Banks at The Banks

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An hour-long frozen yoga class will be added Sundays through January at Snow Banks.
Stacey Walsh will be instructing.
Frozen yoga will happen 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. under the breezeway of the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame off Joe Nuxhall Way.
Registration is $20 and include the class, an admission wristband to Snow Banks and an after-class wine or beer.
Registration is now open for Jan. 12, Jan 19 and Jan. 26.
Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mats.
Snow Banks transforms The Banks into a winter wonderland during weekends in January showcasing a dozen live snow features by an Academy Award-winning special effects producer.
Admission to Snow Banks is $5 per wristband per person (all ages) on Saturday and Sundays.
There is no charge on Friday evenings.
