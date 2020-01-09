Helping families, veterans find homes: Feds, Cincinnati mayor to make announcements in Winton Hills

WINTON HILLS (FOX19) - Federal and local authorities will make three announcements in Winton Hills Thursday related to helping families and veterans find permanent homes and be self-sufficient.
The Midwest regional administrator for Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Joseph P. Galvan, will join Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority CEO Gregory Johnson for a new demonstration that offers HUD-assisted families and the community-at-large access to support services.
They also will discuss funding to help residents of public and voucher-assisted housing increase their earned income and reduce their dependency on public assistance.
The Department of Veterans Affairs also will be there as HUD announces funding that will help CMHA provide permanent homes to veterans experiencing homelessness.
The 11 a.m. event will be held at Findlater Gardens Resource Opportunities Center, 595 Strand Lane.
