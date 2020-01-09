Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo says he plans to return to game action Jan. 29 when the Indiana Pacers host the Chicago Bulls. He made it official about 30 minutes before Wednesday's game against Miami. Oladipo has not played in nearly a year because of a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. He was injured Jan. 23, had surgery last spring and has spent this season working his way back into game shape. And while he says nothing is definite, Oladipo says he is “confident” he will be ready to play in three weeks.