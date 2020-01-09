Indiana faces tough test vs No. 11 Ohio State

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 15.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while Justin Smith has put up 12.2 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Buckeyes, Kaleb Wesson has averaged 14.7 points and 9.3 rebounds while D.J. Carton has put up 10 points.WATCH OUT FOR WESSON: K. Wesson has connected on 42 percent of the 50 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 17 over the last five games. He's also made 76.6 percent of his free throws this season.