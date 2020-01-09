Jimmy Buffett bringing 2020 tour to Cincinnati for one night only

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at Riverbend Music Center for one night only as part of his Slack Tide Tour.
Buffett will perform July 14 at 8 p.m.
“Summer fun in Cincinnati doesn’t begin until Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band come to town," Executive Director Mike Smith said in a news release. “Riverbend Music Center is proud to welcome back its top selling artist of all time for what we expect to be another unforgettable performance. You won’t want to miss this party.”
Tickets go one sale Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m.
There is a six ticket limit per customer.
Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com.
