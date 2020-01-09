Jury trial underway for man accused in assault outside Trump rally

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The jury trial is underway for a man accused of punching another man outside President Donald Trump’s rally in Cincinnati last year.
Dallas Frazier, 30, of Georgetown, Kentucky, is charged with one misdemeanor count of assault.
His trial began Tuesday and resumes at 10:30 a.m. Thursday before Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Brad Greenberg.
Cincinnati police said video captured Frazier getting out of the passenger’s seat of a red pickup truck and punching Mike Alter, 61, multiple times in the 200 block of Broadway Street outside U.S. Bank Arena (now called Heritage Bank Center) before the rally began back on Aug. 1.
At the time, Alter was standing with a group of anti-Trump protesters.
The attack sent Alter to Christ Hospital, where he was examined and released.
He told FOX19 NOW in an interview at the time he suffered a lump on his head, broken glasses, and blurry vision.
He said Frazier punched him six times in the face.
Frazier, who appeared to be a Trump supporter, took issue with the crowd, he recalled.
“I was standing with a group of people around and the truck pulled up. He was yelling at people. People yelling back anti Trump stuff whatever, nothing specific and he just started getting violent and I’m like, ‘come on, guy’," Alter said.
Alter and Frazier could both testify Thursday.
