Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tensions between the U.S. and Iran may force foreign policy into the Democratic presidential primary's spotlight. That could shake up a race that had been dominated by wonky domestic issues, including questions about whether the country is ready to embrace “Medicare for All, grappling with economic inequality and combating climate change. Whether the new dynamics will be enough to make voters change their minds isn't yet clear. And the crisis may not ultimately endure long enough to reshape the primary over the long haul. Still, the timing couldn't be more critical: The kickoff Iowa caucuses are less than a month away.