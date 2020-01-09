Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

PHOTO ID-VOTING-KENTUCKY
Kentucky photo ID bill backed by top election official
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A bill aimed at requiring Kentuckians to present photo identification to vote has won a quick endorsement from the state's chief election official. Secretary of State Michael Adams said Wednesday that the bill reflects his agenda of ensuring election security and enhancing public confidence in the election process. Kentucky law already requires identification to vote but does not require photographic identification. The bill drew quick criticism from the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky. Its legal director says the measure would make it more difficult for many people to vote, including the disabled, minorities and the elderly.
ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY SENATE
Booker files for Senate seat held by Mitch McConnell
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker has officially filed to enter the Democratic primary for the seat held by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Booker is a freshman state lawmaker. He joins a crowded field of Democrats competing to challenge McConnell, a key ally of President Donald Trump. McConnell is seeking a seventh term this year. Booker said Wednesday he's ready to take on the establishment in both political parties. Amy McGrath, a retired Marine combat pilot, has raised nearly $17 million and is widely seen as the frontunner for the Democratic nomination.
AP-US-MISSING-CHILD-INVESTIGATION-RINI
Man who claimed to be missing boy gets 2 years in prison
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio man who claimed to be a child who disappeared at age 6 has pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and will serve a sentence of two years in prison, minus time served. Twenty-four-year-old Brian Michael Rini, of Medina, will be on probation for a year at the end of his sentence, which includes time served dating to last April. Rini last year pleaded not guilty to identity theft and lying to FBI agents about being Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in 2011. Those charges could have put him behind bars for as long as eight years.
AP-US-MED-CHRONIC-FATIGUE
Patients push limits for clues to chronic fatigue syndrome
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — A U.S. study is pushing the limits of patients with a mysterious disease in hopes of learning what's stealing all their energy. Decades after it was recognized, doctors still don't know what causes chronic fatigue syndrome — today known as ME/CFS. Its hallmark is profound fatigue made even worse by exertion. But some carefully selected patients are exercising for science, part of a rigorous hunt for new clues at the National Institutes of Health. Participants are hospitalized for a barrage of tests exploring the brain, immune system and how the body makes and uses energy.
KENTUCKY TOURISM-J.D. SHELBURNE
Shelburne featured on cover of Kentucky's visitor's guide
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky native and country music singer J.D. Shelburne has made the cover of his home state's visitor's guide. Shelburne joined Gov. Andy Beshear to unveil this year's visitor's guide on Wednesday at the state Capitol. The state prints 400,000 copies of the guide to share travel tips, stories and regional highlights. It focuses on the pillars of Kentucky tourism _ music, bourbon, horses, food and outdoor attractions. The Taylorsville native capped off the event by singing “My Old Kentucky Home." He also performed a new song, “Straight From Kentucky."
VIDEO RECORDER-BATHROOM
Teacher pleads guilty to filming students in school bathroom
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky teacher has admitted to filming students in a high school bathroom. The Murray Ledger & Times reported that 54-year-old Mark Allen Boggess pleaded guilty Tuesday in Calloway Circuit Court to eight counts of possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and eight counts of voyeurism. Police arrested Boggess last year after staff at Murray High School reported finding a recording device set up in the bathroom of the nurse's station. Police said the video recorder captured the person putting the device in place. Boggess was a teacher and track coach at the school and resigned after his arrest.