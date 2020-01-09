Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CINCINNATI (AP) — The future of Cincinnati's only abortion clinic is in question after the state health director said the facility doesn't have enough backup doctors lined up. The clinic doesn't have an agreement with a nearby, private hospital to transfer patients in case of emergencies as required by law. But Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region has operated the clinic under a variance that requires a list of doctors willing to treat patients in emergencies. Ohio's health director recently rescinded that variance. The clinic remains open and is expected to request a hearing on the issue. It has indicated it's looking for another physician.