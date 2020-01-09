Library announces first branches to receive upgrades as part of $190m improvement plan

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati’s library system has announced the first five projects in its massive, multi-year facilities improvement plan.
The first batch of upgrades will take place at the Price Hill Branch, the Walnut Hills Branch, the Elmwood Branch, the Reading Branch and the Downtown Main Library.
The projects are expected to launch in 2020, according to a release from the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County.
Ultimately all 41 of the Library’s locations will receive upgrades stemming from a levy approved by county voters in 2018. The levy generates $19 million per year from 2019-2028 for a total of $190 million.
The Library says it spent 2019 engaging with community members and staff to create a Facilities Master Plan, which was completed in December.
The plan is called Building the Next Generation Library.
The Price Hill Branch’s existing building will be renovated, and the Library will build a new addition beginning in spring 2020.
The Walnut Hills Branch will receive an extensive renovation and expansion. It will begin fall 2020.
The Elmwood branch will receive new paint, carpeting and furniture.
The Reading Branch will receive technology upgrades, including the installation of a laptop kiosk in January.
The Downtown Main Library will receive the most dramatic transformation thanks to a design project that reportedly re-imagines the Vine Street entrance. The project, which includes capital maintenance work, will begin in 2020 and continue into 2021.
