Local Salvation Army heads to Puerto Rico for earthquake relief

HEBRON (FOX19) - The Salvation Army and Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency (PREMA) are coordinating response efforts to help those in Puerto Rico impacted by this weeks 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit the southern coast.
Major Robert Klenk with the Salvation Army boarded a plane at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Internationall Airport early Thursday as he heads to the island.
He is representing the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region for the Salvation Army.
Klenk is one of several people from the around the country that will be visiting for a couple weeks, accessing damage to see where the most help is needed.
So far, we know one man lost his life and eight others have been injured as a result of this earthquake. It also leveled buildings, left millions without power and hundreds homeless.
According to WAPA-TV, station located on the Island, utility officials hope to have most of the power restored by this weekend.
Volunteers from the Salvation Army will meet these families most urgent needs for food, clothing, shelter and medical services.
They also will help in cleanup process and put people in touch with their loved ones.
You can donate to The Salvation Army’s relief efforts and learn more about their Emergency Disaster Relief Services by visiting www.salvationarmyusa.org.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.