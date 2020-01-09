Massive car fire erupts on Queen City Avenue

SOUTH FAIRMOUNT - A massive car fire erupted on Queen City Avenue near the upper deck of the Western Hills Viaduct in South Fairmount overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.
No one was hurt, but the vehicle is a total loss, said Cincinnati Fire Captain John Rais with Engine 21.
The fire broke out in the 1400 block of Queen City Avenue near railroad tracks about 3 a.m. Thursday.
The cause remains under investigation. The blaze that destroyed the vehicle. It was so intense, it melted everything that could possibly identify the vehicle beyond just a four-door passenger car, Rais said.
It appears the vehicle caught fire after it turned around, went off the road and was damaged by gravel and rocks, he said.
The driver and passenger called someone for a ride and left the scene shortly after fire crews arrived, he added.
