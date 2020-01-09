A mild evening ahead, before rain arrives on Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Staying in the low 50′s right through he evening and overnight hours. Look for showers to develop Friday morning especially in SE Indiana and Butler and Warren counties. Rain will move east by late morning into the afternoon, bring wet roads for most of the Tri-State. It will be warm with a high of 58. Look for on and off rain on Friday but it will be manageable.
Rain will pick up Friday night and continue into Saturday with thunderstorm chances. We do not expect severe weather in the Tri-State. Look for a few rumbles of thunder though.
Our record high Saturday is 67 and we are forecasting a high of 68. When rain ends early Sunday, we will measure 1-3″ total across the area. That could be enough to cause some isolated flooding.
Sunday we will see temperatures fall from the mid 50s in the morning to the mid 40s.
Monday will be dry with a high of 52. Rain returns Tuesday.
