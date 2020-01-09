NKY man pleads guilty to sex crimes

WALTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A Walton man was convicted on Friday for unlawful use of electronic means to engage a minor in sexual activity, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
The investigation was led by the Cyber Crimes Unit who thwarted 33-year-old Joshua Nicholas’ attempt to engage in illegal sexual activity with a minor.
A Franklin County Grand Jury indicted Nicholas on five counts of unlawful use of electronic means to engage a minor in illegal sexual activity.
He pleaded guilty and agreed to three years in prison and 20 years on the national sex offender list.
Judge Thomas Wingate approved the plea, and he will issue final sentencing on March 13.
“Our office is dedicated to providing critical resources to ensure we fulfill our duty to be a voice for the voiceless and to protect Kentucky’s children from sexual exploitation and abuse," Cameron said in a news release.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.