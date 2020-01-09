Record high temps, rain Friday and Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We are dry and cold to start your Thursday with temperatures in the 20s, but thermometers are about to shoot up some 40 degrees over the next few days with record high temperatures and possibly record rain.
Friday and Saturday are both FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Days.
Most areas will see 1-2 inches of rain, but some communities west and north of downtown Cincinnati could get soaked by 3 inches of rain total over both days.
Rain will begin falling pre-dawn Friday.
It will develop west and north of downtown Cincinnati between 3 am. and 7 a.m.
The system will move east into central areas of the Tri-State, including northern Kentucky.
This will be more disruptive than severe.
Our biggest issues with this system will be rain and high water concerns.
Storm risks will not be severe, but an isolated thunderstorm could develop Saturday.
The heaviest rain bands both days will be in our western and northern counties from the city.
Periods of rain will continue Friday afternoon and turn a bit heavier into the evening.
Expect standing water on roads and intermittent rain throughout the day.
The record for rainfall Friday is 1.57 inches, set in 1924, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Saturday’s record is 1.78 inches from 1913.
We also could see record high temperature on Saturday and match the record high on Friday.
The high Friday is expected to be 61 degrees at CVG, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The record high is 61, set on that date in 2018.
Saturday’s high is expected to reach 68, just shattering the current record on that date of 67 degrees, set in 1890.
Flooding concerns will develop by Saturday as more rain, again turning heavier late day into the evening.
We will hear rumbles of thunder or see scattered thunderstorms Saturday night.
Temperatures will cool down by Sunday into the 40s as we dry out , but thermometers will shoot into the 50s by Monday.
