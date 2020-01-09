Region’s first dog food pantry opens in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Ky. (FOX19) - A new food pantry is open in Northern Kentucky for our four-legged friends.
Organizers say they want all dog owners to know that they are here to assist if you need help feeding Fido.
“We currently have more food than we have people coming in,” Queen City Bulldog Rescue Founder and President Chelsea Muenzer explained. “So we’re ready to give as many and as much dog food out as we possibly can to the people that need it most.”
Queen City Bulldog Rescue has been around for three years and has placed 300 bulldogs in their forever homes.
Muenzer is excited to spread the word about the pantry, which opened last month at 707 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue and is the first of its kind in Greater Cincinnati.
They are open each Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. offering help to dog owners.
They rely solely on donations.
“Everyone has been the most grateful, really looking forward to learning more about us," Muenzer said. “And even though they’re obviously utilizing our dog food pantry to take that food because they’ve fallen upon hard times or something has gone on in their personal life, they all want to help by giving time, volunteering, and that’s a special way to keep that ball rolling.”
Muenzer says you don’t have to own a bulldog to use the pantry, although they are her favorite kind of dog—and she’s not the only one who thinks that.
“They’re [bulldogs] quirky and funny and just a little high-maintenance,” Queen City Bulldog Rescue Vice President and bulldog owner Katie York said.
Muenzer agrees.
“Bulldogs are a special breed," he said. "A really special breed that when I owned my first one I felt very overwhelmed. I felt like a failure because they’re so hard to properly care for. And I found a lot of comfort in knowing that I wasn’t the only one that struggled with this.”
Muenzer says she also hopes to expand the pantry to do some outreach for all dog owners.
