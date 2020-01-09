Weather cancels Snow Banks on Friday, Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Due to forecasted rain and storms, Snow Banks at The Banks has been canceled for Friday and Saturday this weekend.
Tickets purchased online will be honored for any remaining 2020 date.
Snow Banks is scheduled to re-open, Sunday, Jan. 12, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
On Thursday, Snow Banks announced they are adding frozen yoga to every Sunday in January.
Frozen yoga will happen 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. under the breezeway of the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame off Joe Nuxhall Way.
Snow Banks transforms The Banks into a winter wonderland during weekends in January showcasing a dozen live snow features by an Academy Award-winning special effects producer.
Admission to Snow Banks is $5 per wristband per person (all ages) on Saturday and Sundays.
There is no charge on Friday evenings.
