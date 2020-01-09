Woman warns of possible scam targeting young children

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local woman believes scammers are targeting young children after she says two strangers showed up at her home asking for information about her grandchild.
The woman, who asked to remain anonymous to protect her family, says two men approached her home in Cincinnati’s Riverside neighborhood on Wednesday night. She says they were acting suspicious.
“In an unmarked car, no ID, no nothing," the woman said. "It just was off right from the beginning.”
She explains the men told her they were there to collect information for a “child safety kit” that she had supposedly signed up for two years ago. She says she never signed up for anything like that.
The pair, the woman says, wanted very specific information about her young grandson.
“To get his DNA sample, pictures, talk to the child, and fingerprints," she recalled.
When she turned them down, she says they started offering her things in exchange for the information.
“He started coming up with these offers, ‘I’ll give you a $2000 MasterCard to whatever place.’ It was $1000 to another place, and I’m like ‘I’m not interested in anything that you have,'" she said.
The men knew her name and her grandson’s name, the woman said, and clearly appears to know where she lives.
“It scared me, like oh my God. They know my information. They know where I live. They know names, so I was really freaked out," she told FOX19 NOW.
She believes the whole thing was a shady scam targeting young children.
“To steal them, to take them, human trafficking, anything," the woman said. "I mean I don’t want a stranger taking pictures of my grandson, putting it all over the internet, I mean you never know.”
The woman says she has a warning for other families: “Keep your eyes on your kids at all times. Don’t let them outside to play by themselves because you never know.”
She says she took a photo of the car the men were driving around in, reported what happened to Cincinnati Police and gave police the license plate number.
The Better Business Bureau put out a warning about child safety kit scams in December 2019, saying it is a way for people to potentially steal a child’s identity. You can read the warning and find tips on how to avoid scams here.
