16-year-old reported girl missing from Price Hill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police have issued a missing person alert for a 16-year-old girl.
Payton Siegel was last seen leaving her home on Sunset Avenue in Price Hill with an unnamed juvenile on Jan. 1, police say.
The juvenile reportedly returned home without Siegel on Jan. 3.
The family tells police Siegel has never been gone for more than two days and is currently off her mental health medication.
She is described as being 5′02″ and 115 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re urged to contact Det. Nedra Ward of Cincinnati Police at 513.569.8600.
You can also submit an anonymous tip here.
