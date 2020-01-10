Amber Alert for Cleveland Heights children cancelled, mother in custody

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Five children were taken by their parents on Thursday in Cleveland Heights, which triggered an Amber Alert just after midnight on Friday.
Around 2:20 a.m., the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Safety and Justice Services issued an update stating all five children had been found safe.
The children were turned over to the Cleveland Heights Police Department.
Officials said their mother, Ebony Boxley, was taken into custody. Authorities did not provide an update on the children’s father, Cory Boxley.
Cory and Ebony Boxley took off after they learned Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services case workers were coming to take custody of the children, according to the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Safety and Justice Services.
The children’s names are: Gemma Boxley, age 3; Cordero Boxley III, age 5; Ryanne Boxley, age 9; Cordero Boxley II, age 10; and Aniah Moten, age 15.
The mother posted several YouTube videos of them in a house and vehicle talking to the kids.
The videos were posted around 2 a.m.
The family was last seen at their home at 3288 Beechwood Ave. Authorities were looking for the children in a tan 2006 Dodge Caravan with license plate number J553273.
The parents are known drug users, according to authorities.
