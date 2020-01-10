Bullets hit front window of Mt. Healthy AmeriStop

Mt. HEALTHY (FOX19) -Police are turning to the public for help as they work find two people after gunshots struck AmeriStop on Compton Road Thursday night.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the convenience store about 6:30 p.m.
They said they found two bullet holes in the front window of the business.
One witness told them a subject in the lot had a short argument with another person driving through it.
The gunshots were fired when the vehicle drove off.
It is not believed that anyone was hit or injured, according to police.
Investigators are looking for a silver 2011 to 2015 Dodge Charger driven by a female with a male passenger.
Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to contact the Mt. Healthy Police Department at 513-728-3183.
