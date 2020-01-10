1 dead in Highland County crash, vehicle fire

HILLSBORO (FOX19) - One person is dead in a single-vehicle crash and fire in Highland County Friday morning, authorities said.
The Ohio State Patrol said troopers were called to State Route 138 at Mad River Road at 8:32 a.m.
The crash involved a vehicle fire, according to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.
Air Care could not respond to the scene due to the weather, according to initial emergency communication reports.
