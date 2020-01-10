Family still searching for answers 4 years after father shot and killed

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Four years after his shooting death, the family of Joe Leach is still waiting for answers.
Leach, 64, was shot in the back while trying to escape an armed robbery at his auto body shop on West Galbraith Road in North College Hill, police say. The suspect can be seen on surveillance video but has not been caught.
Leach died in the hospital a few days later.
“We know there’s someone that knows,” Carla Broshear, Leach’s daughter, told FOX19 NOW. “They just won’t talk.”
Wednesday, Jan. 8 marked the four-year anniversary of the shooting—and four yeas of the family searching for closure.
“I think the faith has turned into anger,” Broshear said. "And it’s unfortunate, because you always want to have faith."
According to Broshear, the family had some hope around this time last year, when authorities told them they’d found the muder weapon.
“We were all just jumping up and down, so excited, because we thought that was going to be closure to find out some answers,” Broshear remembered.
It wouldn’t last. The police, Broshear explains, couldn’t take action against the person who had the gun.
“That’s heartbreaking,” she said. “Just heartbreaking.”
Broshear remembers her father as “larger than life,” saying he had a charisma about him that can’t be explained.
He was known to many as ‘Papa Joe.’
The family plans to hold an event in the fall to raise money for the reward fund. Right now there’s a personal reward of $5,000; they are hoping to raise that sum by a factor of ten.
“For four years, four holidays, four father’s days, four (years) just living life... four years.... The coward gets to enjoy those freedoms and our dad doesn’t," Broshear said. “It’s gotten to the point where it’s ridiculous. Something needs to be done.”
Broshear and her family ask if anyone has information about Leach’s death to contact the North College Hill Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
