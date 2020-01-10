Father charged in toddler son’s fentanyl OD death due in court

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A father charged in the fentanyl overdose death of his 1-year-old son is expected to make his first court appearance in the case Friday.
Charles Foggie, 25, is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Lisa Allen.
He was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County jail Sunday, jail records show
A Hamlilton County grand jury indicted him last month on charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children, a copy of his indictment shows.
Brayden Foggie died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center on Oct. 15, according to his obituary.
The toddler was found unresponsive in a residence on Selim Avenue in South Fairmount, police said at the time.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.