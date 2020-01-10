Father charged in toddler son’s fentanyl OD death due in court

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | January 10, 2020 at 7:20 AM EST - Updated January 10 at 7:20 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A father charged in the fentanyl overdose death of his 1-year-old son is expected to make his first court appearance in the case Friday.

Charles Foggie, 25, is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Lisa Allen.

He was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County jail Sunday, jail records show

A Hamlilton County grand jury indicted him last month on charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children, a copy of his indictment shows.

Brayden Foggie died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center on Oct. 15, according to his obituary.

The toddler was found unresponsive in a residence on Selim Avenue in South Fairmount, police said at the time.

