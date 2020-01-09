First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tonight will be mainly cloudy with rain arriving late. Showers will move into southeast Indiana by dawn with a few light sprinkles in parts of the Tri-State. Rain will continue throughout the day in an off-and-on fashion. It will not be a total washout Friday or Saturday. As a matter of fact, I think this system will be more of a nuisance than trouble. Friday and Saturday will be record highs too. The record right now Friday is 61 and we’re forecasting 62. Saturday the current record is 67 and the forecast is 70.
The heaviest rain and the best chance for thunderstorms will be Saturday afternoon and early evening. The timeline will be noon-6pm for the strongest storms. The rain will end by dawn Sunday with around 1-2″ total. By Sunday afternoon the temperature will fall to the mid 40s.
Monday through Wednesday will be dry with more rain arriving late Wednesday through Thursday.
