First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tonight will be mainly cloudy with rain arriving late. Showers will move into southeast Indiana by dawn with a few light sprinkles in parts of the Tri-State. Rain will continue throughout the day in an off-and-on fashion. It will not be a total washout Friday or Saturday. As a matter of fact, I think this system will be more of a nuisance than trouble. Friday and Saturday will be record highs too. The record right now Friday is 61 and we’re forecasting 62. Saturday the current record is 67 and the forecast is 70.