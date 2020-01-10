FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: Strong or isolated severe storm possible

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We have been elevated into a marginal risk for strong or isolated severe thunderstorm for Saturday afternoon. I do not expect severe weather or flooding concerns on Friday night, but all bets are off between the hours of 11am and 6pm on Saturday.
It will remain mild Friday night near 60 degrees, with winds starting to gust by dawn Saturday. A WIND ADVISORY will be issued at 3am Saturday and until 7am Sunday with gusts upwards of 50 mph possible. Look for heavy rain and a strong storm possible. The rain will end by dawn Sunday with totals of 1 to 2 inches.
The other story will be our near record warmth Saturday, the old record is 67 and I have us forecasted to reach 70 degrees.
By Sunday afternoon the temperature will fall to the mid-40s.
Monday through Wednesday will be dry with more rain arriving late Wednesday through Thursday.
