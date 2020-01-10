First Alert Weather Days Friday & Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Get the umbrella ready and hold on to your hat as rain and some gusty wind on the way the next two days. Both Friday and Saturday will be FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS, while not severe we will have to deal with wet roads at times and periods of steady rain especially on Saturday. Look for on and off rain Friday with winds that could gusts over 30 mph. Then the rain really picks up out ahead of our front on Saturday, between noon and 6pm on Saturday expect the heaviest rain and possibility of thunderstorms. The rain will end by dawn Sunday with totals of 1 to 2 inches.