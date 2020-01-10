Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Zavier Simpson scored 22 points, Jon Teske added 18 and Michigan's seniors made big shots late as the 19th-ranked Wolverines outlasted Purdue 84-78 in double overtime on Thursday. Freshman Franz Wagner had 15 points for Michigan, which avoided a third straight Big Ten loss. Purdue sophomore Trevion Williams had career highs with 36 points and 20 rebounds but missed a shot to win at the regulation buzzer. In the first overtime, Eric Hunter Jr. missed a contested jump shot for Purdue, and Simpson’s desperation 3-pointer on the run also missed for Michigan at the buzzer.
UNDATED (AP) — Golf lost one of its great design architects Thursday when Pete Dye died at age 94. Dye had been battling Alzheimer's disease for several years. His golf courses often were described as “dye-abolical” because of the punishment they could inflict on a bad shot. All were memorable. Among the most famous is the TPC Sawgrass. That's where The Players Championship has been held since 1982. It was Dye's wife, Alice, who inspired him to build the island green at No. 17. Other Dye designs include Whistling Straits, Oak Tree, Kiawah Island and Crooked Stick. All hosted majors.
UNDATED (AP) — One of the best games in the Big Ten this weekend has Rutgers playing at Illinois on Saturday. Both teams were picked in the bottom half of the Big Ten in the preseason. Both are surprises. Rutgers (12-3, 3-1) has won six straight and is one game behind league-leading Michigan State. The Scarlet Knights are out to their best 15-game start since the 1975-76 team went undefeated in the regular season. Illinois (11-5, 3-2) is 1 1/2 games out of first place following its 71-70 win at Wisconsin on Wednesday.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting and No. 12 Indiana improved to 4-0 in the Big Ten Conference for the first time ever with a 66-48 win over Purdue. The Boilermakers scored the first four points of the game and then Indiana outscored them 14-2. The Hoosiers led 28-16 at halftime and took control by outscoring Purdue 11-1 to open the fourth quarter. Ae'Rianna Harris scored 15 points for the Boilermakers, who shot 56% in the second half after managing just 26% in the first half, when they went 0 for 8 from 3-point range.