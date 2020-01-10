Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Love made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 37.9 seconds left in overtime and the Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a five-game losing streak with a 115-112 victory over the Detroit Pistons. On a tumultuous day for the Cleveland organization, the Cavaliers rallied from a 13-point third-quarter deficit. Cleveland coach John Beilein said earlier Thursday that he'd apologized for his comments during a film session the previous day. ESPN.com, citing unidentified sources, reported that Beilein suggested during a Wednesday film session his players were no longer playing “like a bunch of thugs.” Beilein said he meant to say “slugs” in reference to the team's effort level.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Joe Thornton scored and moved into a tie for 11th place on the NHL's career list for games played as the San Jose Sharks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1. Thornton notched his second goal of the season and appeared in his 1,612th NHL game to tie him with Ray Bourque. Kevin Labanc scored a goal and had an assist, Brent Burns had a goal, and Aaron Dell turned back 28 shots for the Sharks. San Jose improved to 4-2-2 over its last eight games. Sonny Milano scored for Columbus, which had its point streak in road games snapped at nine, going 6-0-3 over that stretch.
DETROIT (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein says he has apologized after using the word “thugs” during a film session with his team. ESPN.com, citing unidentified sources, reported that Beilein suggested his players were no longer playing “like a bunch of thugs.” Beilein says he meant to say “slugs” in a reference to the team's effort level. Beilein says he called his players to explain the situation. He says he has apologized. Players Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. say they don't think there was any malice intended.
UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are interviewing Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski to be their next coach. Stefanski is the seventh candidate to meet with the Browns' search committee led by owner Jimmy Haslam. Stefanski is in his first season running Minnesota's offense. He was a finalist for Cleveland's job a year ago. Stefanski is taking a break from planning for Saturday's playoff game against San Francisco to meet with the Browns. Cleveland is the only NFL team still without a coach. The Browns have an interview scheduled Friday with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniel.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Pat Hurst has been selected captain of the U.S. team for the 2021 Solheim Cup. The 50-year-old Hurst was an assistant to Juli Inkster for the matches in 2015, 2017 and 2019 and played in the competition five times during a 20-year career on the LPGA Tour. Hurst said Inkster was the first person she called after being told she was captain by LPGA Tour commissioner Mike Whan. The 2021 match will be held at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Freshman Madison Greene scored a season-high 23 points and Ohio State beat No. 24 Michigan 78-69 in their lone regular-season meeting. Greene topped her previous best of 13 points by making 8 of 10 shots, including 2 of 3 3-pointers. Kierstan Bell added 15 points and Braxtin Miller scored 13 for Ohio State. Dorka Juhasz, the leading scorer for the Buckeyes, had nine points and six rebounds. Naz Hillmon had 24 points and 15 rebounds, and Kayla Robbins scored 17 for Michigan.