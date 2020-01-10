Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Joe Thornton scored and moved into a tie for 11th place on the NHL's career list for games played as the San Jose Sharks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1. Thornton notched his second goal of the season and appeared in his 1,612th NHL game to tie him with Ray Bourque. Kevin Labanc scored a goal and had an assist, Brent Burns had a goal, and Aaron Dell turned back 28 shots for the Sharks. San Jose improved to 4-2-2 over its last eight games. Sonny Milano scored for Columbus, which had its point streak in road games snapped at nine, going 6-0-3 over that stretch.