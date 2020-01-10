Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann is trying to avoid another January swoon by his young Buckeyes. For the second year in a row, the new year is bringing misery for Ohio State, which has shot poorly in losing three games in a row, including the first two of an arduous stretch of Big Ten contests. Last season the Buckeyes finished December 2018 at 12-1, only to lose the first five in a row and six of the first seven after the calendar flipped over to January. Kaleb Wesson has been a bright spot, averaging 14.7 points per game,