No charges to be filed in Fairfield substitute teacher investigation

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Fairfield Police Department said no criminal charges will be filed after a male student alleged inappropriate contact by a teacher at Creekside Middle School.
On Thursday, Officer Doug Day with the Fairfield Police Department said the male student made an allegation of inappropriate conduct about a male substitute teacher.
However on Friday, police said after their investigation was completed it was determined no criminal charges will be filed.
According to the police department, the results of the criminal investigation will be provided to the Fairfield City School District for their review.
