Oakland looks for road win vs Cleveland St.

STEPPING UP: Cleveland State's Algevon Eichelberger has averaged 12.3 points and six rebounds while Tre Gomillion has put up 9.6 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Golden Grizzlies, Xavier Hill-Mais has averaged 15.8 points and 7.4 rebounds while Daniel Oladapo has put up 9.4 points and 5.9 rebounds.