Police looking for help in Northern Kentucky cold case

CORINTH, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman killed in 1988.
The cold-case victim was found close to a roadway in rural Owen County, according to KSP.
Her body had reportedly decomposed to the point she could not be identified.
Information recently surfaced leading investigators to believe the victim may have had ties to Columbus, Ohio or Miami, Fla., according to KSP.
New composite sketches have been produced with help from Texas Rangers Evidential Art and Facial Identification, reportedly using new advancements in technology. The sketches are said to depict what the victim may have looked like at the time of her death.
If you have any information about the identity of the victim, you’re asked to call KSP Det. Johnson at 515.532.6363.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.