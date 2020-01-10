Police: Man fired gun at woman’s car, causing her to crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is expected to appear in court Friday on charges he fired a gun four times at a woman’s vehicle as she drove away from him, causing her to crash.
Bobby Thomas, 28 of Winton Hills is held on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
According to a criminal complaint, the victim told Cincinnati police he fired four shots at her vehicle in an attempt to harm her while she was driving away from him
The bullets struck the vehicle, causing the victim to lose control of her vehicle and crash, police wrote in an affidavit
The incident allegedly occurred Wednesday on Craft Street in Winton Terrace, the court record shows.
