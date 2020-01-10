Police: Man missing in Pleasant Ridge

PLEASANT RIDGE (FOX19) - A 51-year-old man is missing in Pleasant Ridge, Cincinnati police said.
William Sparrow was last seen about 5:50 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Mapleleaf Avenue in Pleasant Ridge, they said.
He returned from a visit in Dayton and has not been seen since.
He suffers from high blood pressure and does not have his medication.
Sparrow is described as 5′8″ and 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Cincinnati Police District 2: 513-979-4400.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.