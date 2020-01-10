Police: Ohio boy, 10, missing since August believed to be in danger

(WAVE) – Police in Ohio are looking for a 10-year-old child, Daion Nelson, who was reportedly been missing since August.
The Toledo Police Department and Ohio Attorney General’s Office describe Nelson as African American, approximately 4 feet, 8 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.
The Ohio Attorney General site reports the boy is 'endangered’ and was last seen on Aug. 12, 2019. He was wearing a gray sleeveless hoodie and gray shorts.
Any information should be reported to Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or the Sylvania Township Police Department at 419-882-2055.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.