Police searching for missing 16-year-old from Oxford

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Oxford police are searching for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen in the evening of Dec. 31, 2019.
Police said Brenna Koelblin is a student at Talawanda High School.
She’s described as 5′4″, 110 pounds and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with a red 'M' on the front, a black vest and black skinny jeans.
According to police, Koelblin may be in Fairfield or Hamilton.
If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts you’re asked to call the Oxford Police Department at 513-524-5240.
